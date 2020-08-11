PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 17.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 148,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,697,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in PNM Resources by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $689,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 3.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

PNM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on PNM Resources from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNM Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.89.

Shares of PNM opened at $44.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.15 and its 200-day moving average is $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.58. PNM Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $56.14.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $357.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.94%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

