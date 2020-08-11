Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock Holdings Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 8.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 216,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,921 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 47,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $117.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.11 and its 200-day moving average is $104.59. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.05. Power Integrations Inc has a 52-week low of $77.14 and a 52-week high of $127.39.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $106.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.20 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 45.94%. Research analysts predict that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 47.19%.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 24,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total transaction of $2,671,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $60,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,243,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,902,990 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on POWI. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.50.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

