PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 79.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 29,445 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PVH were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 527.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PVH by 40,725.0% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $54.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.16. PVH Corp has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $108.06.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The textile maker reported ($3.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($1.22). PVH had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on PVH from $67.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PVH from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PVH from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.60.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

