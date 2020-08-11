Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 440 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 132,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $28.53 on Tuesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $41.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.23.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

