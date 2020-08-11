Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) by 906.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth $486,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,456,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,535,000 after buying an additional 29,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $16,571,000. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RRR stock opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. Red Rock Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.56.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.63 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts Inc will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RRR. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

In related news, Director Lorenzo J. Fertitta purchased 229,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $3,036,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 43.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

