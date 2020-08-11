Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.13% of Retail Value worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RVI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Retail Value by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Retail Value by 1.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 233,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Retail Value by 38.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 232,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 65,101 shares in the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 217,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 112,164 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Retail Value by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

RVI opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.06 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.34. Retail Value Inc has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $38.85.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RVI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Retail Value from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Retail Value in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

