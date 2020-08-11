SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 78.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAGE Therapeutics were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,685,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,397,000 after purchasing an additional 27,262 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,096,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,488,000 after purchasing an additional 321,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 1,077.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 992,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,516,000 after buying an additional 908,546 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,095,000 after acquiring an additional 23,685 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $34,993,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAGE. Wedbush cut SAGE Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.47.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $53.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.75 and its 200-day moving average is $44.25. The company has a quick ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $173.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.68.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.67) by $0.04. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.13% and a negative net margin of 7,406.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -9.99 EPS for the current year.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

