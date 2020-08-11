SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) by 58.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of York Water worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in YORW. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in York Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in York Water by 280.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in York Water by 1,758.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in York Water by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in York Water by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YORW. BidaskClub cut shares of York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded York Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 4th.

YORW opened at $47.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $624.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.95. York Water Co has a 12-month low of $34.56 and a 12-month high of $51.27.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. York Water had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 11.97%. On average, analysts predict that York Water Co will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

About York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

