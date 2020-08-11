SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Shares in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Cabot by 16.7% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cabot by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Cabot by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 197,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Cabot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Cabot stock opened at $39.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.99. Cabot Corp has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $50.58.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.22 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business’s revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cabot Corp will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cabot from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Cabot from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.63.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

