SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 7,380 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 740.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 13,971 shares during the period. 23.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ARCT. B. Riley began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, WBB Securities lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcturus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.44.

ARCT stock opened at $58.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.26 and its 200-day moving average is $30.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 3.13. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $63.45.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 409.05% and a negative net margin of 151.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, CFO Andy Sassine purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $148,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 273,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,126,306.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph E. Payne purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.69 per share, for a total transaction of $31,690.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,450 shares of company stock worth $195,389 over the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.