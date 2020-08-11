SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 3,118 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,118 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 12.4% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 16.4% in the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 8.5% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 12.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 329,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,150,000 after purchasing an additional 36,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the second quarter worth about $26,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 3,000 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total transaction of $436,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,643.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 300 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $44,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,495.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,792 shares of company stock valued at $2,000,460. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KSU opened at $184.49 on Tuesday. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $195.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.82 and a 200 day moving average of $148.41. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $547.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KSU shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $154.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kansas City Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.40.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

