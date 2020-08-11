SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 47,709 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 47,709 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 43.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on RCI. UBS Group reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upgraded Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $41.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.08. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.91.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.3717 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.