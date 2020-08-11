SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,196 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,689 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SSD. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 6,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 122.9% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1,170.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 11.4% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSD opened at $101.30 on Tuesday. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $102.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.67. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $326.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

