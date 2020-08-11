Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Solaredge Technologies were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,308,000. Swedbank raised its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,069,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,291,000 after purchasing an additional 588,783 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the first quarter valued at $38,846,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 1,671.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 338,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,477,000 after buying an additional 319,790 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the first quarter valued at $24,945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

In related news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 23,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total transaction of $3,148,104.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,021.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lior Handelsman sold 200 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $31,008.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,193 shares in the company, valued at $7,471,842.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,263 shares of company stock worth $8,961,154 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $211.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.78. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $67.02 and a 1-year high of $221.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.21, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.55 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Solaredge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.