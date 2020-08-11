Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,648 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,874,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,422,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,418,000 after acquiring an additional 242,707 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,119,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,607,000 after purchasing an additional 754,955 shares in the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,589,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,041,000 after purchasing an additional 321,324 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 2,224.0% during the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,402,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

STWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.45.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $265.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

