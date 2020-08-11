Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 146,941 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Store Capital by 173.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,329,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819,499 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Store Capital by 26.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,141,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,589,000 after buying an additional 3,606,661 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,218,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,680,000 after buying an additional 3,206,809 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Store Capital by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,733,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Store Capital by 75.1% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,120,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Store Capital alerts:

STOR stock opened at $25.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Store Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $40.96. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average of $24.99.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.81 million. Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 39.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Store Capital Corp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Store Capital’s payout ratio is 70.35%.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,722.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher H. Volk purchased 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,666.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,831 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,818.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 14,450 shares of company stock worth $265,034. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STOR. BMO Capital Markets lowered Store Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Store Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Store Capital from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Store Capital from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Store Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Store Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Store Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.