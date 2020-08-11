Strs Ohio Acquires 400 Shares of REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.07% of REX American Resources worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,038 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in REX American Resources in the second quarter worth about $213,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in REX American Resources by 97.2% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 158,547 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,973,000 after acquiring an additional 78,158 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of REX American Resources by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,671,000 after acquiring an additional 26,736 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

REX American Resources stock opened at $70.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.44, a quick ratio of 11.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. REX American Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $98.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.89 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.50.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The energy company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.72). REX American Resources had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $83.25 million for the quarter.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, and others. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX).

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.