Strs Ohio Acquires 7,400 Shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.12% of RBB Bancorp worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RBB Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,105,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,169,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 276,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 14,035 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 64,194 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 111.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 41,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.74% of the company’s stock.

In other RBB Bancorp news, Director James Kao acquired 2,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.08 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 408,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,348,098.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,000 shares of company stock worth $74,160. Insiders own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub cut RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on RBB Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. RBB Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

NASDAQ:RBB opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average is $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.90.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $27.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.40 million. Research analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.31%.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

