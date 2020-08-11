Strs Ohio Acquires Shares of 4,500 AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. FMR LLC raised its position in AlarmCom by 323,590.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after buying an additional 297,703 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AlarmCom during the fourth quarter valued at $30,099,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in AlarmCom by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,679,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,330,000 after purchasing an additional 217,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Get AlarmCom alerts:

AlarmCom stock opened at $58.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.93, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $74.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.31.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. AlarmCom had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Research analysts forecast that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other AlarmCom news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 101,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total value of $6,871,037.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,741 shares in the company, valued at $17,402,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 649 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $32,170.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,787 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,941.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,799,965 shares of company stock valued at $276,155,271. 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on AlarmCom from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded AlarmCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on AlarmCom from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.78.

About AlarmCom

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for AlarmCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlarmCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.