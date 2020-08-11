Strs Ohio Boosts Stake in South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.12% of South Plains Financial worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in South Plains Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 224,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 11,505 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in South Plains Financial by 13.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in South Plains Financial by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 16,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 21.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares in the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPFI opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. South Plains Financial has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $270.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.23.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $55.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.80 million. Analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is 7.10%.

In related news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith bought 3,000 shares of South Plains Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,384,021 shares in the company, valued at $32,875,649.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 5,800 shares of company stock worth $77,950 over the last 90 days. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered South Plains Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

