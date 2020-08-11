Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NGM. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 165.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 91.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $131,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NGM shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

NYSE NGM opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $23.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average of $17.88.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.92 million.

In related news, Director Group L. P. Column bought 68,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $1,232,669.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Group L. P. Column bought 3,834 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $68,973.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 73,508 shares of company stock worth $1,318,286 and sold 51,562 shares worth $1,048,364.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

