Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 52.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,500 shares of the coal producer’s stock after buying an additional 38,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.11% of Peabody Energy worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 52,999 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,948 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 14.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,415 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 68.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,482 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 8.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,735 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BTU. Vertical Research lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Clarkson Capital downgraded Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Peabody Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.10. Peabody Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $19.90.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.