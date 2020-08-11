Strs Ohio Buys 11,259 Shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,259 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 192.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 162,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 107,215 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Macy’s by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,193,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,090,000 after acquiring an additional 958,595 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Macy’s by 334.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 125,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 96,630 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 546,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 63,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

M has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.32.

Macy’s stock opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. Macy’s Inc has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $20.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.50.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Macy’s Inc will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

