Strs Ohio Buys 1,600 Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Strs Ohio increased its position in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.16% of Park-Ohio worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Park-Ohio by 15.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 14,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 7.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 12.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PKOH stock opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.67. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $36.11. The firm has a market cap of $213.95 million, a PE ratio of 54.97 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.21). Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 0.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Park-Ohio in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Park-Ohio from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

