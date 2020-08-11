Strs Ohio Buys 3,000 Shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

Strs Ohio increased its position in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.18% of Mayville Engineering worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MEC. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Mayville Engineering during the first quarter valued at $63,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 17,509 shares during the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEC opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $159.88 million, a P/E ratio of 132.83 and a beta of 0.19. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $14.81.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 0.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

MEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Mayville Engineering from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Mayville Engineering Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

