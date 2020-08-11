Strs Ohio Buys 3,100 Shares of Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.16% of Cato worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CATO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cato by 55.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 231,291 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cato by 1,716.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 103,095 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Cato during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Cato by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 55,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Cato by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 288,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 44,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cato alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cato from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cato from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

NYSE CATO opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $204.85 million, a PE ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Cato Corp has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $19.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.15.

Cato (NYSE:CATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The specialty retailer reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $100.73 million during the quarter. Cato had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%.

About Cato

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.