Strs Ohio Buys 700 Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.10% of Metropolitan Bank worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Metropolitan Bank by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 16.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 71,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 10,191 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

MCB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Metropolitan Bank from $30.00 to $28.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

NYSE MCB opened at $32.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $265.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.33. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $51.09.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.50. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $35.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.72 million. On average, research analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

