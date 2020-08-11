Strs Ohio Buys New Holdings in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000. Strs Ohio owned about 0.14% of CyberOptics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in CyberOptics during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the second quarter worth about $628,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in CyberOptics by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 21,212 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CyberOptics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CyberOptics by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,725 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the period. 56.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBE opened at $37.92 on Tuesday. CyberOptics Co. has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $43.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.26 and a 200 day moving average of $27.21.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.17. CyberOptics had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that CyberOptics Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of CyberOptics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of CyberOptics in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CyberOptics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

