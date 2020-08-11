Strs Ohio Buys Shares of 89,100 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NASDAQ:NYMX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 89,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000. Strs Ohio owned about 0.12% of Nymox Pharmaceutical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $31,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Nymox Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMX opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.51. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $4.79.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Nymox Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 14,341.11% and a negative return on equity of 285.17%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Nymox Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Nymox Pharmaceutical

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.