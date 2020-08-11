Strs Ohio Has $273,000 Holdings in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,909,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,896,000 after purchasing an additional 66,820 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 31.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,415,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,896,000 after purchasing an additional 337,155 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 33.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 910,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,725,000 after buying an additional 228,601 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 826,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,128,000 after buying an additional 68,680 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in ALLETE by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 772,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,695,000 after buying an additional 71,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALE opened at $59.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.64 and its 200 day moving average is $63.11. ALLETE Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.26). ALLETE had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $243.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. ALLETE’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ALLETE Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6175 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of ALLETE from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ALLETE from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.