Strs Ohio Has $275,000 Stake in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Systemax were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Systemax by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 14,701 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Systemax by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Systemax by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Systemax by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Systemax by 1,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Systemax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of NYSE SYX opened at $23.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average of $20.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.55. Systemax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. Systemax had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $242.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Systemax Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.42%.

In other news, insider Donna Fielding sold 1,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $40,134.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Systemax Company Profile

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

