Strs Ohio Has $278,000 Position in United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of United States Lime & Minerals worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 135.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 43.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 535.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in United States Lime & Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 26.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:USLM opened at $93.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.46 and a quick ratio of 9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.65. United States Lime & Minerals Inc has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $104.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

United States Lime & Minerals Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

