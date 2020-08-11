Strs Ohio Has $285,000 Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the first quarter worth $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud stock opened at $65.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.87, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.15. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $97.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.74 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLKB shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.