Strs Ohio Has $286,000 Stock Holdings in Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.14% of Farmland Partners worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 46.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $1,218,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Farmland Partners by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. 52.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

FPI opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. Farmland Partners Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.99 and a beta of 0.66.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 20.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that Farmland Partners Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FPI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmland Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Farmland Partners from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

Farmland Partners Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.