Strs Ohio Has $295,000 Position in Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.16% of Plymouth Industrial Reit worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit by 478.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,544 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit by 635.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 11.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial Reit during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of PLYM opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $21.50.

Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.98).

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLYM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

About Plymouth Industrial Reit

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

