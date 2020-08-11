Strs Ohio Has $299,000 Holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 144,122 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MFA FINL INC/SH in the first quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH during the first quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH by 852.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20,218 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in MFA FINL INC/SH in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MFA FINL INC/SH during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

MFA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet cut shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JMP Securities cut shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. MFA FINL INC/SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.35.

Shares of MFA opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.52. MFA FINL INC/SH has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $8.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.67.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). MFA FINL INC/SH had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 116.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MFA FINL INC/SH will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

MFA FINL INC/SH Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

