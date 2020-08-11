Strs Ohio Has $315,000 Stock Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Iridium Communications by 22.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 80.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 16.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IRDM opened at $29.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.91 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.10. Iridium Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $32.08.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $140.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRDM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $641,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $247,406.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,736 shares in the company, valued at $916,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 459,788 shares of company stock worth $12,906,729 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

