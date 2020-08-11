Strs Ohio Has $333,000 Stock Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 840.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 370.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VLY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $9.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Kevin J. Lynch purchased 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $60,134.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 45,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $429,378.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 691,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,456,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.24. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $12.14.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $327.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

