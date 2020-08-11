Strs Ohio Has $334,000 Stock Holdings in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 2.8% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 954,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,328,000 after buying an additional 26,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,579,000 after purchasing an additional 430,915 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,528,000 after purchasing an additional 41,123 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Ambarella by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 431,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,958,000 after purchasing an additional 199,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $310,080.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,755.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 7,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $409,318.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,806.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,775 shares of company stock worth $859,585 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Ambarella in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $46.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.43 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.32 and a 200 day moving average of $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 8.48. Ambarella Inc has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $73.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.32 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 18.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella Inc will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

