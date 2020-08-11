Strs Ohio Has $338,000 Stock Holdings in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.22% of Timberland Bancorp worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 42.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Timberland Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Timberland Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,426 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

TSBK opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average is $19.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

In other news, EVP Edward Colman Foster sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $46,926.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,205 shares in the company, valued at $20,942.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.