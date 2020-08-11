Strs Ohio Increases Holdings in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 102.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Sidoti cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIND opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.55 million, a PE ratio of -142.33 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.70.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.22). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

