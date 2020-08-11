Strs Ohio Increases Stake in Peoples Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Peoples Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:PFIS) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.10% of Peoples Financial Services worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Peoples Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

PFIS stock opened at $38.21 on Tuesday. Peoples Financial Services Corp has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $53.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $279.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, student, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

