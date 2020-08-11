Strs Ohio Increases Stock Position in Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.27% of Op Bancorp worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Op Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Op Bancorp by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Op Bancorp by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Op Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Op Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after buying an additional 14,507 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Op Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st.

OPBK stock opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. Op Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.46.

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th.

In other Op Bancorp news, CFO Christine Yoon Oh bought 10,000 shares of Op Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Also, Director Myung Park sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $129,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 37,490 shares of company stock worth $231,366.

About Op Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

