Strs Ohio Invests $296,000 in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $126,278,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $106,956,000. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $41,137,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,069,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,513,000.

Shares of OTIS opened at $65.21 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $65.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OTIS. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

