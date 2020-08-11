Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Balchem were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Balchem by 22.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Balchem by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Balchem in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Balchem alerts:

BCPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of Balchem in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Balchem from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Balchem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Balchem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.33.

Shares of BCPC opened at $102.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 0.62. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $113.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.22.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $173.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.35 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.