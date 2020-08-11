Strs Ohio Makes New $329,000 Investment in Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 151.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 27.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.10. Arcus Biosciences Inc has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $37.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.38.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.35). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 69.61% and a negative net margin of 745.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RCUS shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

