Strs Ohio Makes New Investment in Eros International plc (NYSE:EROS)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Eros International plc (NYSE:EROS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 85,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. Strs Ohio owned 0.08% of Eros International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Eros International by 31.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Eros International by 8.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Eros International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 283,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 10,898 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Eros International by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 12,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Eros International by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. 34.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eros International stock opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $392.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.07. Eros International plc has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average is $2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Eros International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

About Eros International

Eros International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, co-produces, acquires, and distributes Indian films in various formats worldwide. The company distributes its film content through various distribution channels, including theatrical, which includes multiplex chains and stand-alone theaters; television syndication that comprises satellite television broadcasting, cable television, and terrestrial television; and digital and ancillary, such as Internet protocol television, video on demand, music, inflight entertainment, home video, and Internet channels, as well as Eros Now online entertainment service.

