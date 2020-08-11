Strs Ohio Purchases 500 Shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Strs Ohio increased its position in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Saia were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAIA. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Saia by 39.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Saia by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAIA. Raymond James boosted their price target on Saia from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Saia from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Saia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.69.

SAIA opened at $128.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Saia Inc has a 1 year low of $61.46 and a 1 year high of $132.62.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $418.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.68 million. Saia had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. Saia’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Saia Inc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $111,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,227 shares in the company, valued at $584,117.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $1,006,486.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,682.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

