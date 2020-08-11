Strs Ohio Purchases New Stake in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BRMK. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter worth $662,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 193,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1,233.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 24,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at $16,424,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRMK opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $12.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.42.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03).

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRMK. B. Riley decreased their target price on Broadmark Realty Capital from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

