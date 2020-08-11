Strs Ohio Raises Holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR)

Strs Ohio increased its position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of Par Pacific worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 11.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,737,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,433,000 after purchasing an additional 284,294 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,041,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,496,000 after purchasing an additional 917,162 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Par Pacific by 16.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,632,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 234,949 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Par Pacific by 5.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,168,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after purchasing an additional 62,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 9.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,132,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,039,000 after purchasing an additional 95,110 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Par Pacific stock opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $25.69.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PARR. Seaport Global Securities cut their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Par Pacific from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.63.

Par Pacific Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.